White Claw to launch hard seltzer with higher alcohol content

White Claw announced a slow rollout of its newest beverage, White Claw Surge, which contains 8% alcohol as opposed to the traditional 5%.

The newest addition to the popular hard seltzer brand will be available this summer, according to an emailed statement.

The retail price for a can of White Claw Surge will be around $2.99 and the new flavors include blood orange and cranberry.

White Claw’s new White Claw Surge hard seltzer with 8% alcohol.

RELATED: White Claw rolls out another variety pack with 3 new flavors

Additionally, White Claw has introduced three new flavors for their traditional hard seltzer, including mango, strawberry, pineapple and blackberry.

Advertisement

The new White Claw Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3 is available where all alcohol is sold, nationwide, according to the company.

Marketed as a healthier alternative to beer or hard cider, White Claw was an ultra-popular drink of summer 2019. Sales of the low-calorie hard seltzer leapt up 283 percent year-over-year in July of 2020, netting more than $327 million, according to Nielsen data.

FOX News contributed to this report.