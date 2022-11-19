Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

article

Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!

The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.

The giveaway for families in need starts at 8:30 a.m., but in years past, people have started lining up hours beforehand.

The law firm is also holding turkey giveaways at its other locations around Florida including Fort Myers, Jacksonville, and Tampa.

The giveaway is on a first-come, first-serve basis or until supplies last.

"Many families throughout Florida are facing difficulties this year," said attorney Lou Pendas, owner of the firm. "We're continuing our Annual Turkey Giveaway, with a feeling that the need is now greater than ever. It makes a really big impact for people and it gives us great joy to give."