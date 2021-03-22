When to visit the emergency room: Sponsored Advertising by AdventHealth

article

Dr. Miles Bennett, the Emergency Department Medical Director at AdventHealth Apopka and Winter Garden, visited Good Day Orlando on Monday to discuss when to visit the emergency room.

Dr. Bennett stated that the ER at AdventHealth is safe for visitors, and there are extra precautions taking place to ensure your safety. Visits are timely with low wait times, and some have no wait at all. Should you experience severe headache, vomiting, shortness of breath or anything that seems like it should be treated immediately, it's best for you to visit the ER to ensure proper treatment.

