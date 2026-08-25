Driver crashes into school bus carrying 19 children near The Villages, deputies say

The Brief A speeding driver fleeing a traffic stop in a school zone sideswiped two vehicles before crashing head-on into a Sumter County school bus carrying 19 children. None of the 19 students aboard the bus were injured during the crash near The Villages Intermediate Center, and deputies quickly arrested 23-year-old Qahiem Williams as he fled toward a nearby Walmart. Williams was medically cleared and booked into the Sumter County Detention Center without bond on charges including fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash, driving with a suspended license, and marijuana possession.



A driver who attempted to flee a traffic stop after speeding in a school zone was arrested after he crashed into a school bus with 19 students on board.

Though the Sumter County Sheriff's Office reported all 19 children on the bus are safe and not hurt, the sheriff expressed zero tolerance for actions that put children's lives in danger.

Suspect crashes ‘head-on’ with school bus

What we know:

A deputy was conducting enforcement in a school traffic zone around 7:20 a.m., Aug. 25 when a driver – identified as Qahiem Williams, 23 – was observed traveling 17 mph over the posted speed limit. When the deputy activated his lights and made a U-turn to initiate a traffic stop, the driver accelerated and sideswiped two vehicles at the traffic light – causing him to crash head-on into a Sumter County school bus, the sheriff's office said.

A fleeing driver crashed into a Sumter County school bus carrying 19 students. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Where did the crash take place?

The crash occurred in a school zone, near The Villages Intermediate Center, on CR 466 near Tatonka Terrace.

"I have zero tolerance when it comes to actions that put our children’s lives in danger. This suspect has a history of this type of behavior and our community is safer with him off our streets." — Pat Breeden, Sumter County Sheriff

Taken into custody

Williams continued to flee and attempted to run toward Walmart where he was quickly apprehended and taken into custody, deputies said.

He was medically cleared before being transported to the Sumter County Detention Center.

List of charges

Williams is facing several charges, including:

Fleeing and eluding

Driving with a suspended license

Possession of marijuana

Leaving the scene of a crash

He's currently being held in jail without bond.