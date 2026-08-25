Driver crashes into school bus carrying 19 children near The Villages, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A driver who attempted to flee a traffic stop after speeding in a school zone was arrested after he crashed into a school bus with 19 students on board.
Though the Sumter County Sheriff's Office reported all 19 children on the bus are safe and not hurt, the sheriff expressed zero tolerance for actions that put children's lives in danger.
Suspect crashes ‘head-on’ with school bus
What we know:
A deputy was conducting enforcement in a school traffic zone around 7:20 a.m., Aug. 25 when a driver – identified as Qahiem Williams, 23 – was observed traveling 17 mph over the posted speed limit. When the deputy activated his lights and made a U-turn to initiate a traffic stop, the driver accelerated and sideswiped two vehicles at the traffic light – causing him to crash head-on into a Sumter County school bus, the sheriff's office said.
A fleeing driver crashed into a Sumter County school bus carrying 19 students. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
Where did the crash take place?
The crash occurred in a school zone, near The Villages Intermediate Center, on CR 466 near Tatonka Terrace.
Taken into custody
Williams continued to flee and attempted to run toward Walmart where he was quickly apprehended and taken into custody, deputies said.
He was medically cleared before being transported to the Sumter County Detention Center.
List of charges
Williams is facing several charges, including:
- Fleeing and eluding
- Driving with a suspended license
- Possession of marijuana
- Leaving the scene of a crash
He's currently being held in jail without bond.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.