‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak recovering after emergency surgery for intestinal blockage

“Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host,” the show tweeted.

Sajak is in his 38th year as host of the popular game show, according to its website.

He has earned three Emmy Awards, a People’s Choice Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

FILE: Pat Sajak (L) and Vanna White attend Harry Friedman being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

On March 22, 2019, Guinness World Records recognized Sajak for having “the longest career as a game show host for the same show,” totaling 35 years and 198 days when presented, the show said.

White became co-host of the show in 1982. In April 2006, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored White with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her work on “Wheel of Fortune.”