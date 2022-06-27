Stetson Mansion makes this Top 10 U.S. Attractions List

Stetson Mansion, Florida's number one attraction in West Volusia County, has been named one of the top 10 U.S. Attractions, according to a new survey.

Florida’s most historic home and only Gilded Age mansion was added to the list of "Top 10 Attractions and Amusement parks for 2022" of Trip Advisor on June 14. Along with the Empire State Building, Garden of the Gods, and The National WWII Museum, Stetson Mansion was named top 10 of the list, and number one of Florida attractions.

Stetson Mansion was known as the "House That Hats Built." It served as the home of John B. Stetson - Florida's first "snowbird" - who left a legacy of giving back to the community and charities.

"With so much history and its beautifully preserved architecture and features, it's fun for visitors to see just how unique this attraction truly is," said Georgia Turner, Executive Director of West Volusia Tourism Advertising Authority.

The celebration of Legacy Week at Stetson Mansion, happening from July 9 - July 16, is a great time to visit the new top attraction.

For more information, visit stetsonmansion.com or visitwestvolusia.com.