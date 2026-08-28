West Nile virus detected in Orange County, prompting health advisory

The Brief Orange County issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory after chickens tested positive for West Nile virus. Mosquito control crews are increasing monitoring and treatments in areas where the virus was detected. Officials urge residents to eliminate standing water, use insect repellent and limit exposure around dusk and dawn.



Health officials have issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory in Orange County after chickens tested positive for West Nile virus, prompting mosquito control crews to increase efforts in areas where the virus has been detected.

Orange County Mosquito Control crews are monitoring mosquito populations around the clock and increasing treatment in areas of greatest concern.

West Nile risk increases during summer

What they're saying:

Officials said West Nile virus transmission typically peaks between July and September, when summer heat and rain can create conditions favorable for mosquitoes.

"We ramp up efforts in areas of biggest concern. We continue operations throughout the county, but we do some extra work in areas where the virus is detected at a higher rate, if you will," said Steve Harrison, manager at Orange County Mosquito Control.

During the day, crews inspect and treat waterways where mosquito larvae are found. At night, trucks spray areas to reduce the adult mosquito population.

Although Florida remains in a drought, officials said dry conditions do not eliminate the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses. In some cases, drought can concentrate birds and mosquitoes around fewer sources of water, potentially increasing transmission of West Nile virus between them.

Mosquitoes can acquire the virus after biting infected birds and can then transmit it to people through subsequent bites.

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

What you can do:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile virus can cause flu-like symptoms. Severe cases can affect the central nervous system.

Health officials recommend residents reduce their exposure to mosquitoes by eliminating standing water around their homes, where mosquitoes can breed.

Residents can also protect themselves by wearing long sleeves and pants when possible and using an EPA-approved insect repellent containing ingredients such as DEET or picaridin.

Officials also recommend limiting outdoor activity around dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are particularly active.