West Melbourne police search for man who injured officer in traffic stop

The West Melbourne Police Department is searching for a man who injured an officer during a traffic stop.

Officers responded to reports of a driver who passed out behind the wheel of a car on Coastal Lane and U.S. 192.

When officers confronted the driver, investigators say he became uncooperative, so they tried to get him out of the car.

At that point, officials say the man was able to put the car in gear and accelerated while the officers were still by the vehicle.

This caused one of the officers to be "violently thrown into a boat trailer that was waiting at the traffic light," according to a news released from the West Melbourne Police Department.

The release did not say how bad the officer's injuries were.

Officers said the car was last seen driving east on U.S. 192.

Investigators say the vehicle is described as a "later model, black Jeep, with a distinctive red bumper, red rims and no top."

The car's Florida tag is 134-YNH. The car was recently reported stolen, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call the West Melbourne Police Department at 321-723-9673 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.