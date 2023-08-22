Wenzel's Farm meat stick makes Guinness Book of World Records

Spectators in Marshfield, Wisconsin, were witness to history Saturday as Wenzel’s Farm created the longest meat stick of all time.

Yep, the Wisconsin meat processors, who founded the company in 1949, made the Guinness Book of World Records with their 314-foot creation.

Don’t expect to see the recording-setting meat tube on display in a Wisconsin museum though, attendees were served the tasty concoction after it was declared a record.