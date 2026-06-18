Welcome to Rockville 2027: Festival dates, tickets, lineup

The Brief The 16th edition of the Welcome to Rockville festival has been announced to take place from May 6 to May 9, 2027, at the Daytona International Speedway. While the official lineup has not yet been revealed, early pass options are available to lock in starting June 22 at 10 a.m.



Calling all rock, metal, and punk fans: the 2027 dates for the Welcome to Rockville festival have been announced.

The four-day music festival will be held May 6–9, 2027, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Welcome to Rockville 2027 Guide

The all-ages music festival returns to Daytona International Speedway in 2027, marking its 16th year. More than 210,000 people attended the four-day music festival in 2026 – the fest's 15th year, organizers said in a news release.

The festival has been held at Daytona International Speedway every year since 2021.

The lineup

The 2027 festival lineup has not yet been announced. However, it is typically revealed in the fall, a few months before the festival.

Last year's festival was announced in November and featured Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Godsmack, The Offspring, Rise Against, Alice Cooper, All Time Low, Breaking Benjamin, Yellowcard, and A Day To Remember.

The festival typically features more than 160 bands across five stages.

When do tickets go on sale?

Those who attended the 2026 festival will be able to purchase tickets at 12 p.m. on June 18. Welcome to Rockville subscribers will be able to purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. (EDT) on Friday, June 10, Four-day passes will be available at 10 a.m. (EST) on June 22. Hotel packages are currently on sale.

Welcome to Rockville ticket prices

4-Day General Admission: $370 (access to all 5 stages, festival grounds, food village, and full 4-day weekend pass)

4-Day VIP: $755 (fast-track VIP entry lanes, shaded lounges, VIP bars, dedicated viewing areas)

Daytona Owner's Club: $2,300 (access to both VIP areas, private hosted bar, all-inclusive food and drink.)

Camping & Parking information can be found here.

Single-day tickets and details will be announced when the lineup is announced, the website said. Click here for details.

Any discounts?

There are discounts for students and first responders, including military, nurses, and firefighters. Click here for details.

What is the "Welcome to Rockville" Festival?

Welcome To Rockville started as a one-day festival 2011 in Jacksonville, Florida, where it has since expanded to a four-day festival. In 2021, it moved to Daytona International Speedway.