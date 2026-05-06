'Welcome to Rockville' 2026 starts with record-breaking heat: Know before you go

The Brief Forecasters expect temperatures in the upper 90s, prompting organizers to lower water prices to $3 and expand misting stations. High-definition "zoom" cameras are being used to identify and stop organized phone theft rings in real-time. Medical experts warn fans to watch for neurological symptoms like dizziness or fainting as signs of heat stroke.



Tens of thousands of rock fans are descending on the Daytona International Speedway for the 2026 Welcome to Rockville festival, but they’ll be met with more than just heavy metal.

With record heat and high-tech security measures in place, preparation is the headliner for this year’s opening day.

Welcome to Rockville music festival in Daytona Beach.

What is ‘Welcome to Rockville’?

Welcome to Rockville is a music festival filled with rock bands and artists over the span of four days.

Held in Daytona Beach from May 7 to May 10, the festival invites attendees to experience over 160 bands spanning all rock genres.

Welcome to Rockville music festival in Daytona Beach.

Hot festival temperatures: Where to cool down?

What we know:

The stage is set for a record-breaking opening day, but the concern at Daytona International Speedway isn't just the mosh pits – it’s the sun. As Welcome to Rockville kicks off, fans are facing some of the hottest temperatures in the festival's history.

Read more: How hot will it be on Thursday, May 7?

To combat the intense Florida sun, organizers at Danny Wimmer Presents have expanded the "cooling footprint" across the site. The Garage Stage is now fully tented, and fans can find air-conditioned relief at the "Grandstand Hideout" near Turn 1.

Welcome to Rockville music festival in Daytona Beach.

What they're saying:

"When you’re in an environment where the heat is so intense, you want to make sure you’re not overheated by what you are wearing. Number two: Stay hydrated! When we talk about heat stroke, it’s not just feeling hot; it’s also having neurological symptoms like dizziness or even fainting," Dr. Jason Littleton, Littleton Concierge Medicine, told FOX 35's Baileigh Bockover.

Welcome to Rockville music festival in Daytona Beach.

Be cautious: A hotspot for crime

Beyond the weather, security is the top priority following previous years' reports of organized pick-pocketing.

Management is leaning on a massive network of surveillance to catch thieves in the act. General Manager Chamie McCurry says the technology allows them to be proactive rather than reactive, deploying security to specific "hot zones" the moment a crime is spotted.

What they're saying:

"We have cameras where we are able to really zoom in and identify if things are happening to get the right security deployed to those areas. We also brought in more fans and misting throughout the site," Chamie McCurry, GM at Danny Wimmer Presents, said.

A previous Welcome to Rockville attendee Valerie Lupari, told Bockover, "I’ve never had an issue at other festivals. I'm very aware of my surroundings and I know there's security checkpoints and clear bag policies, so I'm personally not very worried."

‘Welcome to Rockville’ lineup

The 2026 Welcome to Rockville lineup includes bands and artists ranging rom Guns N' Roses, Ice Nine Kills and Alice Cooper.

The lineup also shifted to include The HU, Waka Flocka Flame, Dorothy, Afterlife, NVSN, and As You Were, as Tom Morello, Biffy Clyro, Gym Class Heroes, Crown The Empire, and VOILÀ are no longer able to perform, festival organizers posted on social media.

Can I still buy tickets?

Tickets are still available for purchase on Welcome to Rockville's website.

A four-day general admission festival pass starts at $524.00 and a VIP four-day pass is $909.00.

Festival goers can purchase passes for $208.00 per day for general admission or $627.00 for VIP.

Single-day parking starts at $54.00.

What's next:

If you are heading through the gates, remember:

Hydrate Early: Drink water tonight and tomorrow morning before arriving. Empty Bottles: You can bring one empty, reusable plastic water bottle to fill for free at hydration stations. Secure Your Tech: Use the front pockets of your clear bag or a tether to protect your phone from theft rings. See Something, Say Something: If you witness suspicious behavior or someone in medical distress, alert a staff member or medical professional immediately.