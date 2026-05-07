Welcome to Rockville 2026: How to stay cool as sweltering heat hits Daytona Beach

The Brief With temperatures in the upper 90s for Welcome to Rockville 2026, attendees are looking for ways to stay cool. Welcome to Rockville is a music festival filled with rock bands and artists over the span of four days. Medical experts warn fans to watch for neurological symptoms like dizziness or fainting as signs of heat stroke.



With sweltering heat on the first day of Welcome to Rockville 2026 medical staff are on standby as attendees are advised to stay hydrated and stay cool.

Thousands of festival-goers flocked to Daytona Beach for the four-day rock festival, but one thing they need to keep in mind – the heat.

Welcome to Rockville music festival in Daytona Beach.

What is ‘Welcome to Rockville’?

Local perspective:

Welcome to Rockville is a music festival filled with rock bands and artists over the span of four days.

Held in Daytona Beach from May 7 to May 10, the festival invites attendees to experience over 160 bands spanning all rock genres.

Law enforcement presences promote safety

The Volusia County Sheriff's office is present outside Daytona Beach Speedway, on Thursday, with K9s, to make sure no one enters the festival with anything dangerous.

Inside the festival, some deputies are in uniform, while others are undercover, Lindsay reported. In 2024, several people were accused after they allegedly stole several phones and wallets.

"You have to always anticipate the worst," Sheriff Mike Chitwood told FOX 35.

Welcome to Rockville music festival in Daytona Beach.

Where to cool down?

What To Know:

To combat the intense Florida sun, organizers at Danny Wimmer Presents have expanded the "cooling footprint" across the site. The Garage Stage is now fully tented, and fans can find air-conditioned relief at the "Grandstand Hideout" near Turn 1.

The event also offers free water and shade structure throughout the venue.

As of Thursday afternoon, event staff reported no medical incidents, FOX 35's Chris Lindsay reported. The weather is expected to cool down throughout the weekend.

‘Welcome to Rockville’ lineup

The 2026 Welcome to Rockville lineup includes bands and artists ranging rom Guns N' Roses, Ice Nine Kills and Alice Cooper.

The lineup also shifted to include The HU, Waka Flocka Flame, Dorothy, Afterlife, NVSN, and As You Were, as Tom Morello, Biffy Clyro, Gym Class Heroes, Crown The Empire, and VOILÀ are no longer able to perform, festival organizers posted on social media.

Welcome to Rockville music festival in Daytona Beach.

Can I still buy tickets?

Tickets are still available for purchase on Welcome to Rockville's website.

A four-day general admission festival pass starts at $524.00 and a VIP four-day pass is $909.00.

Festival goers can purchase passes for $208.00 per day for general admission or $627.00 for VIP.

Single-day parking starts at $54.00.

Know before you go

If you are heading through the gates, remember:

Hydrate Early: Drink water tonight and tomorrow morning before arriving. Empty Bottles: You can bring one empty, reusable plastic water bottle to fill for free at hydration stations. Secure Your Tech: Use the front pockets of your clear bag or a tether to protect your phone from theft rings. See Something, Say Something: If you witness suspicious behavior or someone in medical distress, alert a staff member or medical professional immediately.