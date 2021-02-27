Weather looking good for Sunday’s SpaceX launch

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into space from the Cape Sunday evening.

The launch window opens at 8:37 p.m. EDT. According to our friends at the 45th Weather Squadron, there is an 80% chance of a go for launch.

The biggest weather concerns will be the cumulus cloud rule and liftoff winds.

We will be airing this launch live on FOX 35 News, as well as streaming it on our website and apps. If you are planning on watching this launch outdoors, temperatures will be warm.

