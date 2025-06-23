Weather alert system helps keep golfers, swimmers at Evermore Orlando Resort safe during storms

The Brief Evermore Orlando Resort is using a high-tech inclement weather system to make sure its guests are safe. It has multiple notification systems to alert the resort of lightning nearby. The system has a special alert system for golfers on the course to make sure they’re safe.



What's Happening:

Evermore Orlando Resort is leading the way in safety by using a high-tech inclement weather system to make sure guests and golfers are safe when lightning is nearby. The luxury resort is 1,100 acres where people can relax in Evermore Bay or spend some time on the green at one of its two golf courses.

When lightning strikes near the resort, notifications will start to come into their weather station beginning at 20 miles out, a second notification at 15 miles out, and at six miles out, which is when they would start warning guests to seek shelter.

There are sirens and strobes in various places in the resort to warn guests, and golfers will get a notification on their golf cart.

What they're saying:

"We have to not only make sure that we know when lightning is a threat, but that we get out in front of it in time for us to clear an eight-acre bay or two 18-hole golf courses," said Fred Sawyers, Managing Director of Evermore Orlando.

Philip Morgan, the Director of Safety and Security Operations for Evermore Orlando Resort, explains why it was so important for them to have this system.

"What really sets us apart from other courses is the three phases of notification, which give us advanced warning. But uniquely, we've actually integrated those notifications into our golf carts. So what we get as the operations team, the golfers get that on their video display whilst out on the course as well, so that they can pace their play and look at where the nearest shelters are based on the notifications they do receive," said Morgan.

Why It Matters:

Having systems like this in place is vital in the Sunshine State because Florida is the "lightning capital" of the U.S. and ranks highest for lightning fatalities in the country.

