WATCH: Possible tornado passes through Florida Panhandle

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for much of the Florida panhandle on April 23, including areas around Tallahassee, Panama City Beach, and Miramar Beach, as severe weather hit the state.

This video, shot by Kyle Pannell in Defuniak Springs, shows debris flying past a storefront during what has been described as a possible tornadic storm by local media.

Multiple states across the South have been hit with severe weather in recent days with tornadoes, flash flooding, and thunderstorms reported in Texas, Alabama, and South Carolina, among other states.

More Florida stories:

Report: Florida may not be safe to reopen until mid-June

Palm Bay, Brevard County reach agreement to move forward with I-95 'ramp to nowhere'

Apopka mother and daughter dancing through stay-at-home-order go viral on TikTok

Advertisement

Disney theme parks may not reopen until 2021, Wall Street analyst says