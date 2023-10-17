Watch live: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch more Starlink satellites into space from Florida Tuesday

Stream Falcon 9 rocket launch:

SpaceX is gearing up to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into space from Central Florida.

The agency is targeting Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7:52 p.m. ET for a Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A backup opportunity is available for 8:36 p.m. ET, with six additional opportunities on Wednesday, October 18 starting at 4:55 p.m. ET until 8:23 p.m. ET.

This launch will be the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and eight Starlink missions, SpaceX said.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

