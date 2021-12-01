ICON Park lighting of 50-foot Christmas Tree

ICON Park, the 20-acre, walk-able entertainment district in the heart of the Orlando Entertainment District on International Drive, kicked off the holiday season on Wednesday with the lighting of the official I-Drive District 50-foot Christmas Tree.

The ceremony was open to the public and free to attend. It featured special performances from the I-Ride Trolley Quartet Dr. Phillips High School Dance in Motion Company and the Orlando Ballet.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. Download the FOX 35 News App for updates on-the-go