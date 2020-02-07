Watch as an iceberg breaks off of an Antarctic glacier
Scientists caught a huge iceberg breaking off from an Antarctic glacier, seen in footage released by the British Antarctic Survey. The iceberg is said to weigh thousands of tons and was at least 131 feet high. It broke off into the waters of the Borgen Bay in Antarctica. Credit: British Antarctic Survey via Storyful
Scientists watched as a huge iceberg broke off from an Antarctic glacier, seen in footage released by the British Antarctic Survey.
The iceberg is said to weigh thousands of tons and was at least 131 feet high. It broke off into the waters of the Borgen Bay in Antarctica.