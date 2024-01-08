Washington Commanders fire head coach Ron Rivera

The Washington Commanders have fired head coach Ron Rivera.

The team confirmed to FOX 5 Monday that Rivera had been relieved of his duties. The decision was expected and came after the team ended their disappointing season with a 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. They ended the year with a 4-13 record.

"There’s only so much I can control," said Rivera on Sunday following the game. "When we get an opportunity to visit tomorrow, we’ll have a conversation and go from there."

Rivera had been in charge of football operations for the past four seasons. Last week, he said controlling owner Josh Harris planned to split the personnel and head coaching roles moving forward.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on January 07, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

His firing is the first major change made by new ownership. General manager Martin Mayhew and a majority of the front office and coaching staff are also expected to go, as Harris and fellow owners begin shaping the organization less than six months after buying the team from Dan Snyder.

The Commanders lost their final eight games, a stretch that included Rivera firing defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and taking over the play-calling on defense. Washington lost all six of those games to tie the franchise record for the most defeats in a season.

The once-storied franchise went 26-40-1 with Rivera, who fell to 102-103-2 in his coaching career, which began in Carolina before he was fired midseason in 2019. His tenure in D.C. produced just one playoff appearance — a loss — and left very few building blocks for the future. He never had a winning season in the nation’s capital.

The Associated Press says ownership is bringing in Bob Meyers and Rick Speilman to help with the coaching and GM search.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.