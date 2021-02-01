Want to go to space? Find out how you can aboard SpaceX's 'Inspiration4' mission

article

On Monday, SpaceX announced it is targeting no earlier than the fourth quarter of this year for Falcon 9's launch of Inspiration4.

It's the world's first all-commercial astronaut mission to orbit.

The historic launch will blast off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, is donating the three seats alongside him aboard the Dragon capsule to individuals from the general public.

The Inspiration4 crew will receive astronaut training by SpaceX on the Falcon 9 launch vehicle and Dragon spacecraft, as well as mechanics, operating in microgravity and other forms of stress tests.

According to a news release:

"This multi-day journey, orbiting Earth every 90 minutes along a customized flight path, will be carefully monitored at every step by SpaceX mission control. Upon conclusion of the mission, Dragon will reenter Earth’s atmosphere for a soft water landing off the coast of Florida."

