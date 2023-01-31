Walmart trying out more 'upscale' stores with launch of new designs, upgrades

article

Walmart is revamping its stores as part of a new strategy to enhance the shopping experience for customers.

The nation's largest retailer is upgrading existing stores with fresh colors, a new interior design, and more efficient ways for consumers to find goods in stores and pay for them.

Walmart tells FOX Television Stations the refurbished stores will also have additional services with delivery and pickup slots to service more customers.

Walmart is revamping its stores to enhance the shopping experience for customers. (Photo courtesy of Walmart)

To date, the Arkansas-based company has converted five of its SuperCenters into flagship stores with a remodeled look, CNBC reported.

These new stores are in Teterboro and North Bergen in New Jersey; Yaphank, New York; Quakertown, Pennsylvania; and Hodgkins, Illinois. The flagship stores have debuted in the past three months — with North Bergen and Teterboro opening in mid-January. According to CNBC, Walmart is also planning to remodel a store in Secaucus, New Jersey in February.

Walmart announced the first phase of its store redesigns in a company blog last year sharing that nearly 1,000 stores have been renovated with the new design to help "customers save time in finding what they need."

Those redesigns include improved lighting, more space, and better store displays. "Our visual merchandising experts have highlighted exciting brands and created engaging experiences that bring to life the human element. But making the store more engaging isn’t enough. We have to do all of this in a way that is unique to Walmart," the company wrote last year.

Walmart said it will "continue to test, learn, and make changes" based on customer feedback adding that they want them to "feel wowed and inspired – and that their time was well spent."

