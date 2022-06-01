VSO: Multiple homes burglarized in Port Orange neighborhood over Memorial Day weekend

article

Deputies are investigating after several homes were burglarized over the Memorial Day weekend in the Spruce Creek Fly-In community, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives are asking for the community's help in identifying two men that were seen in the area.

According to VSO, the burglaries appear to be related and happened sometime Friday night in the Port Orange subdivision.

One man was captured on surveillance video entering several homes through pool patios and reportedly used a tool to break the glass on the back sliding glass doors. "That suspect is shown wearing a black hoodie, pants, reflective material on his sneakers and is about 5 foot, 5 inches tall," a VSO spokesperson said in a statement.

Deputies said jewelry and other items were taken from some of the homes.

Anyone with information about either man or the burglaries is asked to email Detective Brian Walsh at BWalsh@vcso.us. Those wishing to remain anonymous, can contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or via the P3 app. You could be eligible for a cash reward.