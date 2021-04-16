Volusia parents can choose child's learning option for next year on Friday

article

Registration opens on Friday for parents of students in Volusia County schools to choose which learning option they want for the new school year.

"Starting this upcoming August, parents will have two options for their students for next school year," the district said.

The first option will be face-to-face learning, at their zoned school. The second option for those students who would like to learn virtually will be to enroll in Volusia Online Learning (VOL) as a full-time student.

Parents should be aware that the next school year will not be offering the Volusia Live Option.

The full-time application for students in grades K-12 can be found at www.volusiaonlinelearning.com through July 18, 2021.