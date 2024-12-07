Volusia deputy hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself at Walmart, officials say

A deputy with the Volusia Sheriff's Office is in recovery after officials said she accidentally shot herself at a Walmart on Saturday.

Officials said the deputy sustained a gunshot wound to the leg at the Walmart located at 101 Howland Boulevard in Deltona around 1 p.m., according to VSO.

The deputy received aid on scene from other deputies and was later transported to an area hospital.

The Sheriff's Office said the deputy is doing well and wishes her a full and speedy recovery.