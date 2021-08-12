Volusia County retiree says stolen identity used to claim unemployment

A Pierson woman says her identity was stolen and used to file a fraudulent employment claim in her name.



Rochelle King Will reached out to FOX 35 News desperate for answers after contacting the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and a long list of other agencies, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

"I’ve contacted FDLE, the Social Security office, I’ve contacted the Division of Motor Vehicles," she said.



Will, who has been retired for almost five years, said she never filed for unemployment benefits. In late May, she received a letter from the DEO telling her a claim was opened in her name.

The letter indicated her identity could not be verified and the claim was put on hold for potential identity theft.

She tried calling to get to the bottom of the situation but tells FOX35 she has not been able to reach anyone at the DEO since receiving the letter.

In July, she says she learned an account was opened in her name with TD Bank. She showed FOX35 a statement that shows a deposit labeled "FL DEO UI BENEFIT."



"I’m gonna have to explain to the IRS when it comes tax filing time that I didn’t get the money," she said.

FOX35 reached out to DEO about Will’s case.

We gave them the information about the claim listed on the letter, and a spokesperson verified the account was locked, adding no one could take action on the claim or get benefits.

However, Will wants to hear from the agency directly. She fears there could be multiple claims open. She tells FOX35 she wants clarity on what happened.

The retiree said the workload has kept her from enjoying her golden years with her husband.

"This is my information, and I want to get my life back," she said.

