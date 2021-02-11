Visit Orlando launches new marketing campaign targeting Southeast

Tourism officials in Orlando are launching their first full-scale marketing campaign since the start of the pandemic.

It's aimed at tourists located within driving distance in the southeast U.S. The $2.2 million advertising campaign launched this month is targeted for spring and summer travel to potential visitors living in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

The campaign, called "The Wonder Remains," includes TV ads, YouTube, digital ads, social media ads, e-newsletters, and website content.

Along with highlighting Orlando's theme parks and restaurants, the campaign emphasizes the safety measures that have been taken at its tourist attractions to protect tourists from the new coronavirus.

