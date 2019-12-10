Visit LEGOLAND Florida before year's end, receive free ticket for return in January or February of 2020

article

LEGOLAND® Florida Resort has a special offer for the jolliest time of the year.

The Winter Haven attraction is gifting guests who purchase single-day theme park tickets now through the end of the year a free ticket to return in January or February 2020.

The park is offering seasonal shows, tasty treats, exclusive character meet-and-greets and unique LEGO® activities during Holidays at LEGOLAND – included with all types of theme park admission.