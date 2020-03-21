Expand / Collapse search

Virus leads FAA to briefly suspend flights to Philadelphia, New York

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 34 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

( Photo by Jordan Sanchez/Unsplash )

PHILADELPHIA - The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a brief suspension of flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

The directive also affected Philadelphia International Airport.

The halt was lifted after about 30 minutes. Initially air traffic controllers were warned it could last several hours.

RELATED COVERAGE:

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

What is coronavirus?

From how it spreads to where it originated, here's a look at everything you need to know about the deadly contagion.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.