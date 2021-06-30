Video shows migrants running past border patrol agents in Texas

The border crisis caught on camera as migrants are seen running right past officers.

A group of seven men emerged from the brush in Texas and reportedly tried to outrun agents. Video shows four of the men getting captured by border patrol.

More than 200 migrants surrendered to agents near this same location Monday.

Meanwhile, former President Trump is scheduled to visit the border on Wednesday. He's calling the border crisis a quote "unmitigated disaster", and is blaming the Biden administration for the influx at the border.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Florida man accused of pointing gun at Black family, yelling racial slurs

Trump talked about it during a rally in Ohio over the weekend.

"After just five months the Biden administration is already a complete and total catastrophe," he said. "Our poor borders, they were so perfect, they were so good. Drug cartels and human traffickers are back in business like they have never been before. They are doing numbers they never even thought possible."

Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris made a visit to the border last week.