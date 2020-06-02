Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and at least one other officer were seen marching arm-in-arm with protesters during a peaceful demonstration on Monday.

KDVR posted the video to Facebook and it has garnered hundreds of comments commending the chief.

Despite a 9 p.m. curfew that was implemented in Denver, many demonstrators continued to march in the downtown area and have largely remained peaceful, according to KDVR.

Days-long protests were sparked throughout the United States after George Floyd, a black man, was killed after being detained by Minneapolis police on suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill on May 25.

Cellphone video showed that a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd, who was handcuffed, pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving.

Chauvin now faces murder and manslaughter charges. The three other officers who took part in the arrest were fired but haven't been charged.

Not all protests were punctuated with violence and vandalism. Law enforcement joined the peaceful demonstrations in cities across the U.S. by kneeling or marching with demonstrators.

The Santa Cruz police chief was seen kneeling with George Floyd demonstrators on Friday night as were officers with the Phoenix Police Department, who made a show of solidarity with protesters marching in honor of George Floyd's death on Monday.

Marchers in Flint Township, Michigan, arrived at a police station where Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson — responding to chants of “Walk with us! Walk with us!" — said, “Come on!” and joined the protest.

“We want to be with y’all for real. I want to make this a parade, not a protest,” Swanson said. “These cops love you. You tell us what you need (us) to do.” He then was greeted with chants of “walk with us,” and he shouted “let’s walk,” motioning to the road.

