Dead body found in Port Orange vehicle fire at mobile home park, police say

The Brief One person was found dead inside a vehicle after a fire broke out at the Riverside Mobile Home Park in Port Orange on Tuesday afternoon. Port Orange Police and Fire Rescue teams responded to the scene on March 17 and discovered the body once the flames were successfully extinguished. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased as the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.



One person was found dead inside a vehicle after a fire broke out at a Port Orange mobile home park, Tuesday afternoon.

First responders with Port Orange Police and Port Orange Fire Rescue responded to the Riverside Mobile Home Park on March 17 for a reported vehicle fire.

After the fire was extinguished, one person was found dead inside, police said.

The person's name has not been released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.