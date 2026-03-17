Dead body found in Port Orange vehicle fire at mobile home park, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - One person was found dead inside a vehicle after a fire broke out at a Port Orange mobile home park, Tuesday afternoon.
First responders with Port Orange Police and Port Orange Fire Rescue responded to the Riverside Mobile Home Park on March 17 for a reported vehicle fire.
After the fire was extinguished, one person was found dead inside, police said.
The person's name has not been released at this time.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Port Orange Police Department.