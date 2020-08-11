Video shows 'belligerent' man lean into Wendy's drive-thru window, toss straws and cups in restaurant

Surveillance video was released from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in hopes of tracking down a man who grabbed cups, straws and even a cash register and tossed them around inside a Wendy's restaurant.

The incident occurred Sunday at 11 p.m. involving the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Kelvin Barnes. He pulled up to the drive-thru window of a Wendy's, located at 6917 North 56th Street, and for unknown reasons, he became "belligerent" while placing an order, an employee told deputies.

Deputies said the driver exited the vehicle, approached the front of the store and met an employee, who told deputies Barnes threatened to start a fight.

Barnes was seen in surveillance video walking back to the drive-thru window and leaning in. The footage showed him throwing straws and cups off the counter, and grabbing the cash drawer.

Employees raced toward him and Barnes removed himself from the window.

Barnes left in a gray 2020 Nissan Maxima, with a Tennessee license plate: 2V72W7. Deputies said he was driving a rental car and the company is expected to file a failure-to-return report with the Tampa International Airport Police Department.

Deputies said Barnes has a Georgia's driver's license and has no local address.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.