VIDEO: Orlando officer gives water to thirsty goose at Lake Eola amid rising temps

The Brief An Orlando bike officer was seen sharing water with Lucy the goose at Lake Eola, a reminder to stay cool in the heat. The police department shared the moment online, highlighting the need to keep both people and animals hydrated. FOX 35 forecasts afternoon storms and a slight cooldown this weekend, with hotter, wetter weather next week.



With temperatures climbing, staying cool is a must — even for our feathered friends!

In a video posted to social media on Thursday, an Orlando Police Department officer could be seen giving "Lucy" the goose some water from his water bottle at Lake Eola Park.

The officer carefully poured water into his hand, allowing the goose to gently sip from his palm.

What they're saying:

"Today, one of our Downtown Bike officers took a moment to share some water with Lucy the goose at Lake Eola," the police department wrote. "As temperatures rise, it's important for both people and our animal friends to stay cool and hydrated."

Weekend forecast

According to the FOX 35 Storm Team, this weekend will bring continued afternoon storms and a slight cooldown, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees. A more typical scattered rain pattern and rising temperatures are expected next week.



