Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Detectives working to ID people in felony battery at ICON Park

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

Detectives working to ID people in felony battery at ICON Park

Orange County detectives say they are looking to identify these people involved in a felony battery at Icon Park on International Drive.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County detectives say they are working to identify people involved in a felony battery at ICON Park. 

They posted a video of the incident on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

They ask that if you have any information, please contact Crimeline at 1-800-424-8477.

MORE CENTRAL FLORIDA HEADLINES:

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.