VIDEO: Detectives working to ID people in felony battery at ICON Park
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County detectives say they are working to identify people involved in a felony battery at ICON Park.
They posted a video of the incident on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
They ask that if you have any information, please contact Crimeline at 1-800-424-8477.
