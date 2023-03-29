Video: Deputies save ducklings from Seminole County swimming pool

A group of baby ducks helplessly swimming in a pool were saved by Seminole County Deputies.

The mother of the ducks did not necessarily make the 911 call, but she was at the scene — slightly irritated, according to deputies.

Deputies Alexandria Mullis and Rachelle Marshall can be seen on the video gently picking up the ducklings as they squirm and quack in the deputy's hands.

The video appears to show the ducklings struggling to exit the Winter Springs swimming pool.

Another officer can be seen using a pool skimmer to get the rest of the ducklings.

After the ducklings were taken out of the pool, they were sent on their way sound and safe.