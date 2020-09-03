VIDEO: DC police release body cam footage from shooting death of Deon Kay
WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released body camera footage today from an incident in which an officer shot and killed an 18-year-old on Orange Street, Southeast.
WARNING: SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND THIS VIDEO GRAPHIC OR DISTURBING
According to a police statement issued Wednesday night, Deon Kay pulled a gun right before a D.C. police officer fired at him.
Police have identified the officer as Alexander Alvarez.
In a statement, the officer said he saw Kay draw his gun and he fired once.
He did not fire again because he saw Kay throw his gun away.
Kay was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
In a noon news conference, D.C. Police Chief Pete Newsham stressed that Kay's death is a tragedy.