VIDEO: DC police release body cam footage from shooting death of Deon Kay

D.C. police have released body camera footage today from an incident in which an officer shot and killed an 18-year-old on Orange Street, Southeast.

WARNING: SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND THIS VIDEO GRAPHIC OR DISTURBING

According to a police statement issued Wednesday night, Deon Kay pulled a gun right before a D.C. police officer fired at him.

Police have identified the officer as Alexander Alvarez.

In a statement, the officer said he saw Kay draw his gun and he fired once.

He did not fire again because he saw Kay throw his gun away.

Kay was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

In a noon news conference, D.C. Police Chief Pete Newsham stressed that Kay's death is a tragedy.

