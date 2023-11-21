Video: 'Croczilla' spotted sunbathing by water in Florida’s Everglades National Park: 'What a lucky day'

A beloved crocodile nicknamed "Croczilla" was spotted sunbathing by the water in Florida’s Everglades National Park, while showing off its impressive set of teeth.

In a video shot by Kym Clark, she can be heard saying, ‘What a lucky day,’ as she laid eyes on the giant reptile.

The crocodile is estimated to be 14 feet long, the maximum ever recorded in the wild.

One way crocodiles regulate their body temperature is by opening their mouths to release heat, as ‘Croczilla’ can be seen doing in the video.

A crocodile named 'Croczilla' was caught sunbathing in the Everglades recently.



