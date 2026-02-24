Marion County daycare worker accused of hitting three 13-month-old kids, deputies say

The Brief A Marion County daycare worker is accused of three counts of child abuse of three children. The affected children were 13-months-old, the Marion County Sheriff's office said. Laura Flores, 31, was arrested and is being held without bond.



A daycare worker in Marion County is accused of mistreating several children in her care.

Daycare worker Laura Flores, 31, was arrested in connection to three counts of child abuse. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Laura Flores, 31, was arrested in connection to child abuse after a child at a daycare in Summerfield had bruises and cuts on his cheeks, the sheriff's office reported. The injuries were consistent with being slapped, Marion County deputies said in an arrest affidavit. The child didn't have any markings on their face earlier in the day, the affidavit said.

When asked about it, Flores said the child fell off a piano, the affidavit said.

Flores is facing three child abuse without great bodily harm charges.

Daycare worker Laura Flores, 31, was arrested in connection to three counts of child abuse. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies: Class surveillance footage indicates abuse

During an investigation – assisting the Department of Children and Families – the Marion County Sheriff's office reviewed surveillance footage from a classroom. Deputies said the footage showed Flores hitting and throwing children.

During one incident, surveillance video showed Flores appearing to pick up a child and throw them onto a mat.

The sheriff's office also observed incidents with two other children.

Surveillance video showed Flores hitting a child on the back of the head and kicking another child – causing the child to fall on the floor, the sheriff's office said.

In separate incidents, Flores was seen on video appearing to hit a child in the abdomen, putting her foot on a child lying on the floor during nap time and swaddling a child before slapping the kid across the face.

Deputies said Flores hit three 13-month-old kids, saying her actions were intentional.

What's next:

Flores was arrested on Feb. 23 and was transported to the Marion County Jail.

She is being held without bond.