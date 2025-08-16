VIDEO: Brevard County driver almost hit by Brightline train after stopping on railroad tracks

The Brief A driver was caught on dashcam almost getting crushed by a Brightline train in Brevard County. The incident is concerning to drivers and rail safety experts, who say accidents with trains are almost always preventable. Local law enforcement is cracking down on bad behavior near railroad crossings to help prevent tragedies.



A driver’s dashcam footage captured a close call that could have ended in tragedy earlier this week when a car stopped on the railroad tracks in Rockledge and was almost crushed by a Brightline train.

Why did the car stop on the Brightline tracks?

What we know:

The incident happened on Monday at the U.S. 1 and Barton Boulevard intersection in Brevard County.

A car stopped on the railroad tracks with the crossing arms coming down and was feet away from getting hit by a Brightline train.

The whole incident was captured on a driver's dashcam footage.

A Rockledge police officer was seen on the video going up to the driver immediately after the dangerous situation.

(Credit: Kristin Fielder)

What we don't know:

In the video, you can see a Rockledge police officer approach the vehicle that was almost hit by the train.

However, it’s unclear if the officer ticketed the driver or just spoke with them about what happened.

'So many things wrong'

Why you should care:

Rail safety experts are praising local law enforcement for prioritizing rail safety following the incident.

Meanwhile, the Cocoa Police Department has partnered with Brightline for increased patrols recently near crossings.

What they're saying:

Drivers and train safety experts are disturbed by the video and how the driver of the car put themselves so close to danger.

"You do not stop," said Jose, who walks near the crossing where the incident happened frequently. "You do not park on the railroad tracks, you stay behind that line regardless."

"There are just so many things wrong in that video," Jim Kovalsky, a rail safety advocate with the Florida East Coast Railway Society, said.