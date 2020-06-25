Victim of fatal shooting in Orlando identified

article

Police have identified the victim of a shooting in a Fairview Shores home who later died.

Orlando police say 26-year-old Alexander Dillon Hwang Jones was fatally shot on Wednesday night.

Officers arrived to the home on the 1700 block of Fairview Shores Drive just before 7:00 p.m. That's when they found Jones with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. They have not released a suspect description.