Victim of fatal shooting in Orlando identified
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police have identified the victim of a shooting in a Fairview Shores home who later died.
Orlando police say 26-year-old Alexander Dillon Hwang Jones was fatally shot on Wednesday night.
Officers arrived to the home on the 1700 block of Fairview Shores Drive just before 7:00 p.m. That's when they found Jones with a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly afterward.
Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. They have not released a suspect description.