Veterinarians urge pet owners to protect animals from extreme summer heat

The Brief Veterinarians urge pet owners to protect dogs and cats from dangerous summer heat. Experts recommend keeping pets indoors, hydrated and in shaded areas during the hottest part of the day. Walk dogs early in the morning or later in the evening to help prevent heat-related illness.



Veterinarians are urging pet owners to take extra precautions as high summer temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illness in dogs and cats.

Unlike humans, many pets cannot effectively regulate their body temperature and rely primarily on panting to cool themselves, making them more susceptible to overheating.

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Experts recommend keeping pets indoors during the hottest parts of the day, ensuring they have constant access to fresh water and shade, and using fans to improve airflow in shaded outdoor areas when necessary. Pet owners should also make sure shaded areas remain protected from direct sunlight as the day progresses.

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To reduce the risk of heat exhaustion, veterinarians advise walking dogs during the cooler hours of the early morning or later in the evening.