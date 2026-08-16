Woman dies after Orange County crash, troopers say

One woman has died following a crash in Orange County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash happened between a Toyota Camry and a Mitsubishi Lancer around 2:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 520 and Maxim Parkway.

The driver of the Lancer was pronounced dead on scene, according to troopers.

Officials said the driver of the Camry was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Victim information has not yet been released.

The crash prompted a roadblock in the area in both directions.