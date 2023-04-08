Car belonging to Volusia County teacher missing for 3 years found in body of water: Deputies

article

The car belonging to a missing Port Orange teacher was found in a body of water, according to Volusia County Deputies.

Deputies said they found a car belonging to missing Port Orange teacher 70-year-old Robert Heikka in a body of water in the area of 4290 Pioneer Trail between SR 44 and 415.

Heikka taught at Creekside Middle School and has been missing since October 2020.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office Dive Team is in the process of recovering the car.

No other details have been released.

It is unknown how long Heikka has been missing.

