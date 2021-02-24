Vanessa Bryant calls out Meek Mill for 'insensitive,' 'disrespectful' lyric about Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant called out Meek Mill after a lyric in his latest song referenced her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

Mill’s latest song "Don’t Worry" was leaked online and quickly eaten up by fans of the rapper. However, one line in particular is causing listeners to get upset with him for seemingly making fun of Kobe’s death in a tragic helicopter crash last year that also claimed the life of his daughter.

In the song, Mill raps, "This b---- I’m f---in’ always tell me that she love me, but she ain’t ever showed me / Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe."

FILE - American rapper Meek Mill looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Outrage over the song spread online, making its way to Kobe’s widow, who took to her Instagram Story on Monday to directly address Mill and voice her displeasure with the lyric.

"Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period," her post begins. "I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Mill took to Twitter in the early hours Tuesday to share with his followers that he had privately reached out to Vanessa about the lyric shortly after she shared her post. Although he did not mention her by name, he noted that previous tweets that others believed were referencing the backlash to his song lyric were not in fact about that.

"I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…" he wrote. "Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!"

Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were on crashed into a hillside in Southern California last January. They were all flying from Orange County to a youth basketball tournament in Ventura County when the helicopter encountered thick fog near Calabasas.

Those who died along with Bryant and his daughter were Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli; his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach his daughter’s basketball team; and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, as well as the pilot. Alyssa and Payton were Gianna’s teammates.

