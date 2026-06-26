Van crushed after hitting parked semi-truck; no one seriously hurt, FHP says

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The Brief One person was taken to the hospital after a van slammed into the side of a parked semi-truck on Interstate 4, FHP said. The crash happened during the evening commute. Remarkably, no one was seriously hurt. Photos of the crash showed the van nearly split in half, a single wheel laying in the roadway, not attached to any vehicle, and debris scattered across the roadway.



A sprinter van was seriously crushed – and nearly split in half – after it crashed into a semi-truck that was parked on the side of Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Remarkably, no one was seriously hurt or killed, officials said.

FHP: Driver ran off roadway and crashed into parked semi

What we know:

The crash happened on Interstate 4, near exit 145, during the evening rush hour on Thursday, June 25, FHP said.

Troopers said the driver of the van, a 27-year-old man from Jacksonville, abruptly left the roadway and slammed into the side of a semi truck, which was parked on the right shoulder.

Credit: Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association

The driver was cited for careless driving and not wearing his seatbelt, FHP said. He was also transported to the hospital and expected to survive.

FHP said the semi-truck driver was standing outside the vehicle at the time of the crash and not hurt.

PHOTOS: Van nearly split after crash with semi truck

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association

The Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association shared photos from the scene of the crash on its Facebook page. It showed the white sprinter van nearly split in half at the front. Another photo showed what appeared to be the side of the van completely ripped off.

Another photo showed a wheel laying in the middle of the street.