Van crashes into side of house in Orange County



A van crashed into the side of a house in Orange County early Monday, according to officials.

The crash happened at a residence near the intersection of Alafaya Woods Court and Alafaya Trail.

At least one person was inside the home at the time of the crash. He told FOX 35 that he was asleep when the van crashed into the bedroom.

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"I woke up this morning, and there was dust everywhere," Tyler Fahy said. "And I really couldn't see, and I was coughing. And I realized I was buried in cinder block and a door partly."

The van also crashed into two vehicles that were parked outside the house.

No other details have been released.