Federal Community Vaccination Center at Valencia College for underserved populations

Florida is getting four more federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination sites. The sites will be established in Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville.

Valencia College will be a new Community Vaccination Center for Orlando. This particular location was selected to help the most vulnerable get their vaccines.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Orange County has a high number of underserved populations in Highlands, Lockhart, and Winter Garden. The CDC measures this through what it calls the Vulnerability Index, or SVI.

According to the Florida Governor’s Office, each site will have two mobile satellite sites to offer a total of 3,000 vaccinations a day.

"These sites will have the capacity to vaccinate a total of 12,000 individuals per day in total. Selection on all of these sites is based on a CDC FEMA framework that has been developed to target vaccinations to those who are most vulnerable," said White House Senior Advisor Andy Slavitt.

Federal officials said there is a 16% poverty rate in Orange County, with half being minorities. About 11% have a disability and 11.5% are over 65 years old. The federal government will be deploying teams to work with local workers to get the sites set up in two weeks.

To preregister with the statewide system, individuals can visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

