US Air Force Band of the West to perform 2 free concerts at Disney Springs

article

The Brief The U.S. Air Force Band of the West is bringing its nationwide tour to Orlando, celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. The musical group will perform a series of free concerts through July 3 and 4 at the Waterside Stage in Disney Springs. Residents can also catch live performances in Lakeland.



Just in time for the Fourth of July – and to celebrate America's 250th anniversary – the U.S. Air Force Band of the West will be in Florida for a number of performances and concerts.

Who is the US Air Force Band of the West?

The backstory:

The US Air Force Band of the West is based in San Antonio, Texas, and performs at events and festivals all across the country.

The band is made up of more than 60 military musicians, who travel more than 125,000 miles every year, according to the band's website.

The band was formed on Oct. 1, 1941 – and has performed for presidents, heads of state, and dignitaries from around the world. Their mission is to support and boost morale among US service members and unite communities.

Where to see the band perform in Florida

What we know:

The band will be in Central Florida between June 29 and July 4. While some performances are free, others do require tickets. On July 3 & 4, the U.S. Air Force Band will have two free performances at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs.

USAF Tour dates and locations

June 30: The Sharon Performing Arts Center in The Villages - Sold Out

July 1: Youkey Theatre in Lakeland - Tickets available

July 2: Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach - Sold out

July 3 and 4: Waterfront Stage at Disney Springs - Free