Urgent need for blood donations as supply dwindles

There is a desperate need for blood donations across the nation.

Blood banks like OneBlood are still setting up their mobile units in the community and taking several additional precautions amid coronavirus fears.

As businesses, schools and universities shut down nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic, scheduled blood drives at those locations have been canceled, meaning the blood supply from donations is now extremely low.

“People are shying away from giving blood for fear that they may contract the coronavirus, but the blood buses are safe, everything is good,” said Lisa McDonald, public information officer for Mount Dora.

In Mount Dora, the OneBlood bus is taking several precautions given the coronavirus fears.

Each person now fills out paperwork outside, has their temperature read, and is told to wait at a distance before boarding the bus to give blood. After each person is done, stations are wiped down, doors are sanitized and even pens are cleaned after each use.

“I came out, isolated myself, so I’m not close to anyone and doing what I’m supposed to do,” donor Rebecca Weaver said.

“I just felt that with everything going on if I have the opportunity to give and help someone else out, I think that’s the best way we’re going to help fight this,” donor Kim Federline said.

While all blood types are needed, officials said they are very low on A-, B- and both O+ and O-.

“People still go to the hospitals and people still get injured,” McDonald said. “Car accidents. Anything can happen at any time. People always need blood.”

OneBlood said the coronavirus poses no risk to donors or patients receiving blood transfusions. They’re urging healthy people to make an appointment to give, as well as encouraging the businesses still open to consider hosting a blood drive.

“I’m glad to do it,” Federline said. “I think it’s a blessing to be able to do it and it’s kind of a duty at this point.”