'Unlawful assembly' declared in Beverly Hills after protester, Trump supporter clash

A clash between a supporter of President Donald Trump and an anti-Trump supporter in Beverly Hills prompted police to declare an unlawful assembly advisory in the area Saturday afternoon.

The Beverly Hills Police Department issued the advisory a little before 2:45 p.m.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD), about 40 members of an anti-Trump group marched from Roxbury Park to the intersection of North Beverly Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard. The anti-Trump group confronted a couple of participants from a nearby pro-Trump rally and a fight ensued, BHPD said.

The fight injured a Trump supporter and police issued the unlawful assembly advisory for those gathering at the intersection where the fight took place, BHPD said.

FOX 11 Anchor Christine Devine drove past the area. She said she saw lots of cars arriving to show support for President Trump. Two groups of police are staged in the area, Devine said.

Later in the afternoon, Beverly Hills PD posted on social media saying, "a large group of protesters has begun marching towards the Business Triangle from Beverly Gardens Park."

Less than an hour after the announcement, police said the large group returned to the park. Other than that one fight, BHPD said the Trump rally has been peaceful.

